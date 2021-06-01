Have you ever gotten a song stuck in your head and been compelled to listen to it on repeat for hours? I’m sure it’s a feeling we’re all familiar with, but sadly, one of the biggest music platforms on the planet lacked the simple ability to play the song over and over without manual intervention.

At least that used to be the case. Recently, YouTube began quietly rolling out a “Loop video” button in the YouTube app on mobile devices. It was first spotted by DroidMaze on May 22, 2021, but now it appears to be rolling out more widely with many users reporting to have seen the new option.

To check if you have it on your device, open a video in the YouTube app and tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. If the new feature is available for you then you’ll see the “Loop video” option between Quality and Captions in the resulting menu.

Then all you have to do is tap on it to enable it and give your finger a break while you listen to your new obsession on repeat. No longer will you be forced to tap on the replay button at the end of the video each and every time. However, when you open a new video the loop option will be disabled by default and you’ll need to enable it each time you want to use it.

It’s a small change, but still a major quality of life improvement. Not only will this allow you to listen to your new favorite song on repeat, but it would be perfect for those who use ASMR to fall asleep and don’t want to wake up to silence.

Desktop users don’t have to be envious of the “Loop video” feature though, the same option can be accessed on the web by right-clicking on the video while it’s playing. YouTube even puts it at the very top of the list making it even easier to enable.