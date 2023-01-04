Nextbase on Wednesday announced the starting-at pricing and on-sale timing for its Nextbase iQ, the “world’s first truly smart and fully connected dash cam”.

The forthcoming Nextbase iQ will be powered exclusively by T-Mobile for North America, utilizing IoT connectivity with real-time video and notifications. Moreover, it will allow for over-the-air updates that can include additional features, enhancing the capabilities of the device.

By combining up to three cameras (up to 4K resolution), vehicle owners can benefit from remote driver safety and vehicle security capabilities.

Features of the Nextbase iQ include live video and audio access and push notifications, SOS Mode (automatically alerting 911), and Witness Mode (voice-activated hands-free recording).

The Nextbase iQ will be available in Spring 2023 with pricing starting under $500; dedicated Nextbase service subscriptions are expected to be priced at under $10 per month.

Nextbase iQ features will include:

4K, tri-cam infrared video system offers both the highest quality Dash Cam recording quality and dedicated vehicle security recording, to help ensure both the driver and vehicle are protected at all times, capturing the finest detail when it matters most.

Smart Sense Parking powered by Nextbase proximity-sensing Spatial Awareness Technology, anticipates and records exactly what happens leading up to and during a parking incident or break in, and notifies the vehicle owner anywhere in the world to view the recording and take action.

Witness Mode offers voice-activated hands-free recording, cloud upload, and live stream sharing to an emergency contact, to provide safe and secure video evidence for when drivers feel most vulnerable.

Guardian Mode allows the setting of triggers to alert the device owner to certain conditions when the vehicle is not in their possession, such as when being valet parked, left at the workshop for service, or loaned to another driver such as a child or colleague. Upon trigger, Nextbase iQ saves the video of what happened and makes it available for remote viewing.

Emergency SOS (ESOS) automatically dispatches Emergency Services, supplying location and other critical details following a serious incident.

Live view access anytime, anywhere gives users the opportunity to connect and view their vehicle in real time.

AI Powered Vehicle Aware provides classification and monitoring of other vehicles' speeds and distances to add crucial data points following an incident.

Tracking with a built-in ultra-accurate GPS location beacon and synchronized video.

DriverAware (DMS) features smart driver monitoring system to combat distracted and/or drowsy driving.*

VehicleAware (ADAS), an advanced driver assistance system, monitors the road and cars in front, warning drivers of vehicle and pedestrian danger.*