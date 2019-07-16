Nokia 2.2 arrives as $140 unlocked Android One phone for US buyers

Android Q-ready, the phone will receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates

Nokia on Tuesday introduced its Nokia 2.2 smartphone, an entry-level Android affair with a premium outward design. It’s the first of the brand’s first 2 series handset to be included in the Android One program.

Powered by Android One 9.0 Pie, the Nokia phone is Android Q ready. And, because it’s included in the Android One initiative, it will see two years of OS upgrades plus three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia 2.2 has a 5.71-inch display with a small cutout notch display and comes in Tungsten Black and Steel color options. The 13-megapixel rear camera has advanced low-light capabilities that stitch multiple pictures together with AI to create great detail and less noise.

A quad-core MediaTek A22 processor runs the show and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Rounding things out, the Nokia 2.2 has a dedicated Google Assistant button which can trigger the feature with a quick press. A long-press lets users go deeper with requests or multiple tasks.

In an interesting twist, the Nokia 2.2 allows for owners to express themselves with exchangeable Nokia Xpress-on covers. Using the same nano-texture coating technology, these covers can be changed in seconds and come in Pink Sand, Ice Blue and Forest Green.

Nokia 2.2 from HMD Global

Amazon and Best Buy sell the Nokia 2.2 unlocked for $139 on their websites; Best Buy stores will also offer the phone starting in early August.

