Nokia 2.2 arrives as $140 unlocked Android One phone for US buyers

Android Q-ready, the phone will receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates

Nokia on Tuesday introduced its Nokia 2.2 smartphone, an entry-level Android affair with a premium outward design. It’s the first of the brand’s first 2 series handset to be included in the Android One program.

Powered by Android One 9.0 Pie, the Nokia phone is Android Q ready. And, because it’s included in the Android One initiative, it will see two years of OS upgrades plus three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia 2.2 has a 5.71-inch display with a small cutout notch display and comes in Tungsten Black and Steel color options. The 13-megapixel rear camera has advanced low-light capabilities that stitch multiple pictures together with AI to create great detail and less noise.

A quad-core MediaTek A22 processor runs the show and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Rounding things out, the Nokia 2.2 has a dedicated Google Assistant button which can trigger the feature with a quick press. A long-press lets users go deeper with requests or multiple tasks.

In an interesting twist, the Nokia 2.2 allows for owners to express themselves with exchangeable Nokia Xpress-on covers. Using the same nano-texture coating technology, these covers can be changed in seconds and come in Pink Sand, Ice Blue and Forest Green.

Amazon and Best Buy sell the Nokia 2.2 unlocked for $139 on their websites; Best Buy stores will also offer the phone starting in early August.