Now available – Nokia 2.3 offers big battery, low-price

HMD Global’s (Nokia) latest entry-level smartphone, the Nokia 2.3, is now available for pre-orders. The handset gives consumers a big screen and a big battery but with a small price tag.

Running Android 9, the phone comes with two years of OS updates as well as three years of security updates. It features a 6.2-inch display a 19:9 aspect ratio a small notch for the front-facing camera.

Internally, the Nokia 2.3 has a MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Users can insert a microSD expansion card in the slot for additional media.

A 13-megapixel camera is located on the back and is complemented with a depth camera for portrait shots. Around front is a 5-megapixel camera.

Other noteworthy details include a 4,000mAh battery, which HMD says should get two days of usage per full charge, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Similar to other Nokia phones, there’s a dedicated Google Assistant button.

In terms of software smarts, the AI-powered “Recommended Shot” feature automatically grabs alternate images just before and right after the shutter button is pressed. As one might expect, it offers up suggestions for the best final result. The phone also has extra tweaks for night shots, too.

The Nokia 2.3 is framed in aluminum with the back having a “3D nano-textured” design. Color options include Sand and Charcoal in the US.

As far as carrier support goes, the US version of the Nokia 2.3 supports LTE in bands 2, 4, 5, 12, and 66, or basic support for AT&T and T-Mobile networks. It’s also compatible with GSM networks like Cricket, Tracfone, and Simple Mobile.

It will be available as unlocked phone from Amazon and Best Buy for $129 when it goes on sale February 9.