Nokia 225 4G released: a feature phone packed with essentials

By
Josiah Ward
-

HMD Global, the producer of phones bearing the Nokia brand, has released a new budget feature phone, the Nokia 225 4G.

The 225 4G is a very simple looking phone, which is perfect for its target market of children and elderly parents or grandparents. All navigation is done with the physical keys on the phone, there’s no swiping or gestures to confuse the user.

Nokia 225 4G Front & Back

The 225 4G supports 4G networks with VoLTE calling, social media browsing. It can even play some games if that’s what you’re looking for. The phone comes with a camera and while no exact specifications are given, Nokia phones tend to have pretty solid cameras. All of these features are backed up by an 1,150mAh battery.

Right now, the Nokia 225 4G is only available in Black, but will soon be available in Classic Blue everywhere and Metallic Sand available only on Nokia. The phone runs $49 and you can buy it right here.

 

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Nokia 8 V 5G UW arrives as a flagship phone for Verizon

Nokia phone buyer’s guide (Fall 2020)

HMD Global announces the Nokia 2 V Tella for Verizon