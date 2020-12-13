Nokia 225 4G released: a feature phone packed with essentials

HMD Global, the producer of phones bearing the Nokia brand, has released a new budget feature phone, the Nokia 225 4G.

The 225 4G is a very simple looking phone, which is perfect for its target market of children and elderly parents or grandparents. All navigation is done with the physical keys on the phone, there’s no swiping or gestures to confuse the user.

The 225 4G supports 4G networks with VoLTE calling, social media browsing. It can even play some games if that’s what you’re looking for. The phone comes with a camera and while no exact specifications are given, Nokia phones tend to have pretty solid cameras. All of these features are backed up by an 1,150mAh battery.

Right now, the Nokia 225 4G is only available in Black, but will soon be available in Classic Blue everywhere and Metallic Sand available only on Nokia. The phone runs $49 and you can buy it right here.