Nokia 5.4 introduced for €189 with Snapdragon 662

HMD Global has just unveiled their Nokia 5.4 phone coming to Europe. Here is what the phone has to offer

Internals

The Nokia 5.4 packs a Snapdragon 662 backed by either 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM and 64 or 128 gigabytes of expandable storage.

Battery

The phone has a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C charging, though it’s only 10W. HMD Global claims this device has 2-day battery life

Camera

The Nokia 5.4 has a total of four cameras with a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 5 megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2 megapixel sensors, one being a depth sensor and the other being a macro camera. The front camera is 16 megapixels.

Features

The device features a Google Assistant button, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack.

Design

The phone looks like a Nokia device, with a nice chin at the bottom for the logo, the fingerprint sensor on the back, and a circular camera module with the flash set to the right of the phone. It sports a 6.39″ HD+ display, and the front camera is set in a punch-hole on the left top side of the screen.

The Nokia 5.4 will launch in a Polar Night (blue) color and a purple Dusk color on its polycarbonate body, though Dusk will release later.

Software

The Nokia 5.4 launches with Android 10, though it is an Android One device with two years of guaranteed software updates. In addition, HMD Global is guaranteeing three years of security updates.

Release and Pricing

The Nokia 5.4 in its blue color is launching tomorrow, December 18th in the UK, with the purple color coming in January. It will be priced at €189 for the base model. There is no information about a release in other regions yet.