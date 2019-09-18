Nokia 7.2 arrives in US with 48-megapixel triple camera

Nokia on Wednesday confirmed that its 7.2 smartphone is available for US consumers. Sold unlocked through online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H, the $350 phone boasts a 48-megapixel triple camera with ZEISS Optics.

Initially introduced at IFA in earlier September, the Nokia 7.2 runs Android 9 (Pie) and houses a 6.3-inch display at 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution. The PureDisplay tech delivers an incredibly bright image with wide color reproduction. Moreover, the high dynamic color contrast ratio makes for gorgeous, engaging video in HDR quality.

Key hardware specifications include a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAM. Storage capacity is rather generous at 128GB; a microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB of media, apps, and files.

The real draw here is the camera experience as it’s the first Nokia phone to combine a triple camera and PureDisplay. Triple-camera configuration is comprised of a 48, 8 and 5 megapixel sensor and ZEISS Optics.

The hardware and software tech inside includes effects like Live Bokeh for portrait pictures with background blur and Night Mode for low-light shots. Around front is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for high-res selfies.

Like other Nokia phones, the Nokia 7.2 has a dedicated Google Assistant button. What’s more, it’s also an Android One device which means two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

You can pre-order the Nokia 7.2 at Amazon for $349 in Charcoal or Cyan Green; it gains a wider release on Best Buy and B&H. The unlocked phone is compatible with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, and their respective prepaid/MVNO brands.