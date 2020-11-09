Nokia 8 V 5G UW arrives as a flagship phone for Verizon

Nokia has delivered a flagship smartphone in the US for the time in quite a few years. Well, a flagship paired with a carrier, that is.

The new 8 V 5G UW for Verizon arrives as a variant of the previously released Nokia 8.3 5G. That model, for its part, is Nokia’s first 5G phone to be offered globally.

The 8 V 5G UW, as we see with other flagship devices for Verizon, adds mmWave 5G support but is otherwise the same experience as the 8.3 5G. The 8V will be available in a Meteor Gray finish from Verizon and Best Buy with a $700 price tag starting November 12.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and features a large 6.8-inch display and equally generous 4,500mAh battery.

Key details include a 64-megapixel main camera with Zeiss lens, 12-megapixel wide camera, and 24-megapixel selfie camera. It also boasts fast charging, a 3.55mm headphone jack, memory card slot, and dedicated customizable button. The fingerprint reader is located on the side, integrated into the lock button.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW runs Android 10 but is expected to see Android 11. Nokia phones routinely come with two years of major software updates and three years of patches and bug fixes.

Keep your eyes open whenever the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, arrives as the Nokia phone will be featured prominently. HMD Global, the company behind Nokia’s handsets, will run a marketing campaign in the US.