Nokia will offer a $100 discount on the Nokia 9 Pureview through March 3-10

The company behind Nokia’s relaunch, HMD Global, had a great showing at MWC 2019. Now they are following up that hype by launching the new Nokia 9 Pureview at a $100 discount at some of your favorite stores. Starting March 3rd, you can pick up the Pureview for $599 at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

This is a significant price cut behind a phone that has a lot of people taking notice. For those that may have missed it, Nokia 9 Pureview has 5 separate camera lens that takes shots simultaneously. While it looks like a DC Universe villain, Nokia promises incredible results. After the photo is taken, the software stitches them together for a single image. So far, the initial samples looking stunning and may live up to Nokia’s praise.

This budget cutter is only good for exactly one week. It starts Sunday, March 3rd and will end midnight on March 10th. This gives you seven days to make the jump into this great looking device.

Nokia is making inroads in more than just the photo labs. The company has made a major effort to become an official Android One partner with Google. This a big deal for those looking for superb updates without dropping huge money on the Pixel line.

With Android One, Nokia is committed to a longer update cycle than the average manufacturers. This brings version updates for 2 solid years and security patch support for 3 years. Android One is also a very stock build of the OS and should result in snappy performance even on lesser hardware.

So, go ahead and set aside a little extra gadget money and set your sights on the new Nokia 9 Pureview. The sale pages for Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H should all be live in the wee hours of March 3rd. Have your wallet handy and happy hunting.