Nokia and Best Buy have an awesome $100 discount on the Pureview 9

The Nokia Pureview 9 is a truly unique device from HMD Global with 5 camera sensors to give you some amazing shots. However, with its original price tag of $699, it may have scared a few folks away. Now, the company is giving you a chance to get this great phone from Best Buy at a $100 discount.

That puts the Nokia Pureview 9 at a much more palatable $599. So, for those that haven’t heard, what makes the Pureview 9 so unique? It’s the first smartphone with ZEISS five camera array. The camera takes information from all 5 sensors and then presents a 12MP photo with increased depth of field and dynamic range.

Oh, and the Pureview 9 is an Android One phone. These certified units are guaranteed to get 3 years of monthly security updates as well as 2 years of full OS versions. Android One also comes with no UI or OS alterations completing a smooth, clean version of Google’s operating system.

The remaining specs are pretty competitive for a current Android flagship:

Snapdragon 845 processor

Qi Wireless Charging

Gorilla Glass 5

Under screen fingerprint scanner

128GB of internal storage with microSD expansion

Unlocked GSM compatibility

Best Buy currently has the discount with the single color SKU of midnight blue available for the $100 discount. It’s also worth a mention that the discount goes another $50 further if you activate the Pureview during purchase. This brings the take-it-home price down to $549 for a really good phone from Nokia and HMD Global.

We’ve not had hands-on time with the Nokia Pureview 9 yet, but reviews have been mostly positive. Either way, the specs alone say this is a deal worth pondering. Pair that with Android One and all it’s a promise you have a very compelling combination. The offer started this Sunday on May 5th and will end on May 11.

Let us know if you find any other great deals on the Pureview 9, or if you take Best Buy up on this current offer in the comments.