Nokia this week introduced its latest handset in the form of the mid-range G50. Priced $300, it can be pre-ordered immediately with shipping set to commence on September 30.

Key details for the Nokia G50 include a generously big 6.82-inch display with a water drop notch for the front-facing camera as well as a 5,000mAh battery. Good enough for about two days of usage, it supports 18W fast charging.

The Nokia G50 comes in two colors, Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue; however, the former more closely resembles a rose gold.

Running Android 11 at launch, Nokia promises two years of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia G50 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with 5G connectivity and is supported by 4GB RAM. Storage comes in at 128GB with a microSD expansion card slot that allows for up to 512GB’s worth of external media.

Other noteworthy features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, FM radio, and Face Unlock. The power button pulls double duty as a fingerprint reader on the side of the G50.

Learn more about the Nokia G50 or place an order for one at Nokia’s website.

