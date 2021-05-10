Nokia released an update schedule back in October of 2020 indicating when it’s devices would be updated to Android 11. Since then, however, this schedule has been completely revised.



Original Update Schedule vs New Update Schedule

Essentially, most devices had their updates pushed back by a quarter, regardless of budget, mid-ranger or flagship status.

Advertisements

This is quite disappointing as HMD Global used to be one of the biggest faces of the Android One lineup and now have continued to slip in respect to having quick updates and long-lasting support. Nokia phones are also very solid, with great battery life, cameras, and design.

Hopefully the company will stick to this update schedule and will recover the confidence of their highly disappointed consumers and keep great software on this amazing hardware.