Nokia unveils a trio of phones, including a global-friendly 5G handset

HMD Global this week unveiled three new phones under the Nokia brand which were originally slated to appear at Mobile World Congress. With COVID-19 spreading across the globe, however, the introduction was more muted and relegated to not much more than a press release.

Nokia’s new models range from a high-end 5G experience all the way down to a no-frills Android Go device for entry-level needs.

Nokia 8.3 5G

First up is the company’s first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 5G. Set to ship globally this summer, it supports 12 different frequency bands in both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.

Nokia 8.3 5G 1 of 4

With a 6.8-inch full HD display and a 4500mAh battery, the Nokia 8.3 5G should sit nicely in the upper-middle range.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB-8GB RAM and 64GB-128GB storage capacities.

The rear has four cameras, including a 64-megapixel sensor with Zeiss optics. The other three are a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. Around front is a 24-megapixel shooter, located in a hole-punch cutout in the corner.

Other details include a dedicated Google Assistant button, a fingerprint reader on the side, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 8.3 5G is an Android (10) One phone, meaning two years of system updates and three years of security updates. Pricing is anticipated to be 599 Euros (~ $640 USD)

Nokia 5.3

Slightly more in line with a mid-range device for 2020, the Nokia 5.3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with a quad-camera configuration.

Nokia 5.3 1 of 4

Sensors here include a 13-megapixel main, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front has an 8-megapixel camera located in a water drop cutout.

Slightly smaller than the 8.3 5G, the Nokia 5.3 offers up a 6.55-inch display and 4,000mAh battery. Still, that’s plenty big in both departments if you ask us.

Rounding out the notable hardware are USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, rear fingerprint scanner, and dedicated Google Assistant button. It, too will run Android 10 under the One program and get two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The Nokia 5.3 starts at 189 Euros (~$200 USD) for the 3GB RAM/64GB storage option when it goes on sale in April.

Nokia 1.3

The entry-level Nokia 1.3 brings about a 5.71-inch Android (10) Go experience with a respectable smattering of hardware.

Nokia 1.3 1 of 4

Specs include a Snapdragon 215 processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. In terms of batteries, there’s a 3,000mAh power source which should be good enough for about two days usage for basic needs. The Nokia will cost just 95 Euros (~$100 USD) with an expected April launch.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.

