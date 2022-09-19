Nothing took to Twitter to play with its fanbase a bit by tweeting, “Sublime. Coming Soon.” That’s it, that is all they said and it’s all we know.

They did continue the company’s trend of using animals to make an announcement. Included in the tweet is a photo of a Glasswing butterfly (thanks Google Lens).

I’m sure the Glasswing butterfly ties into the company’s use of clear cases on its devices. They like allowing you to see some of the device’s internal components. Nothing has already released a phone (which isn’t coming to the US) and the Ear 1 earbuds.

Hopefully, Nothing is true to their word and make an announcement soon. As to what it is, your guess is as good as ours. Here’s looking forward to a beautiful device. Maybe a US-bound phone and not something like an external charger.