Nova Labs has signed an agreement with T-Mobile to launch Helium Mobile commercial service in the first quarter of 2023. Subscribers will have the opt-in opportunity to enjoy this service in the beta stage, while they earn “Mobile Token Rewards. Users of Helium Mobile will soon access the first-ever created crypto-powered mobile service.

Helium Mobile users can now get ready to enjoy its 5G network, as well as the 5G network on T-Mobile. This is truly the industry-first Mobile Virtual Network Operator partnership by these tech companies.

Nova Labs’ commitment is due to the need of creating and sustaining a decentralized network, enabling users to look for more options from the use of mobile products and services from Nova Labs and Helium. 5G infrastructure will spring up in more places henceforth, as people warm up to these products and services.

Why the Nova-Helium deal matters

It gets more interesting from the subscribers’ standpoint because the new deal offers them a new way to earn while doing things they usually do. For example, Nova Labs is making it possible for Helium Mobile subscribers to earn MOBILE token rewards in crypto form for sharing data about coverage quality, identifying Helium “dead spot locations nationwide, and saving money on cellular data plans.

Nova Labs is ensuring that this partnership is made with select smartphone manufacturers that boast specialized, crypto-friendly devices that can efficiently validate network coverage, and earn cryptocurrencies for the users in such manners that other devices can’t.

Helium Mobile is no doubt the fastest-growing decentralized wireless network with open-sourced coverage in the US. It consists of a growing community of users who deploy wireless devices that are powered by crypto.

Want to be on the waitlist? Sign up here.

At the present time, almost a million hotspots using Helium Long Fi have been deployed, and about 889 cities are in possession of more than 2,500 active Helium hotspots with 5G network. All that will soon receive a massive boost when this commercial service begins in beta come 2023.