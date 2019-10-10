Nubia Red Magic 3S launches globally October 16

The gaming phone retails for as low as $480

The gaming phone space gets a little more crowded next week with the global launch of the Nubia Red Magic 3S. Set to launch on October 16, it brings top-tier hardware to the market, but at price lower than its competition.

The Red Magic 3S is a refreshed approach to the Red Magic 3 which launched earlier this year. Similar to what OnePlus does with its portfolio, the Nubia line pushes out incremental upgrades without waiting for an annual cycle.

Key features include a large 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, the Red Magic 3S boasts up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

In terms of cameras, the Nubia phone houses the increasingly popular 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor. Around front is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies, video streaming, and chat.

As we’ve seen in other gaming-centric phones, the Nubia Red Magic 3S has a few hardware tweaks to ensure an optimal experience. For example, it feature touch-sensitive shoulder buttons, liquid+air cooling with an integrated fan, and a customizable light-up strip on the rear. Likewise, the DTS:X/DTS 7.1 and 3D Sound technologies deliver an audio experience like few phones can.

Where it does cut corners, though, are in some of the more common phone details. It does not include NFC or wireless charging, nor does it have an expandable memory (microSD) card slot.

As an unlocked phone, the Red Magic 3S offers up support for a wide variety of LTE networks.

The base model retails for $480 and has 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. An upgraded variant has 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and carries a $600 price tag.