Nubia announced the REDMAGIC 7 Series today in China. Both the REDMAGIC 7 and the REDMAGIC 7 Pro come with a top-of-the-line processor, nubia’s signature cooling system, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and under-display camera technology.

The specs

Both phones in the series come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The regular device comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pro version ups the RAM to 12GB and gives the same 128GB of storage. The REDMAGIC Pro features 135W quick charging, which is capable of charging the Pro’s 5000 mAh battery in just 15 minutes. The standard REDMAGIC 7 supports 120W charging, which can charge its 4500 mAh battery in 17 minutes.

These devices run a custom version of Android 12 called REDMAGIC OS 5.0. The display is a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1800. The display also features a 10bit color depth and full DCI-P3 color. According to the press release, the REDMAGIC 7 comes with a 700 nit screen and the REDMAGIC 7 Pro comes with a 600 nit screen. Both are capable of 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The standard device will have a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate while the Pro version will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 960Hz touch sampling rate.

Both devices will have 500Hz touch sampling shoulder triggers. These shoulder triggers have been tested to withstand more than two million finger presses. Nubia created a special area called Game Space. This is where you can set the shoulder triggers for specific games, as well as quickly and easily reply to messages.

The rest of the details

The REDMAGIC 7 series of devices come in Cyber Neon, Night Knight, and Deuterium Transparent Edition. The Cyber Neon and Night Knight versions include lighting effects using the logo on the back and RGB breathing lights. The Deuterium Transparent Edition includes a REDMAGIC logo light and RGB lights within the built-in turbofan that can be seen through the transparent back.

These devices also come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup, and a headphone jack. It’s available to buy in China on February 21 and will roll out globally on March 10. Expect more details about the global launch on February, 22.