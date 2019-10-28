NVIDIA offers up new Shield TV and Shield TV Pro

NVIDIA on Monday began selling a pair of new devices in the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro. Both run the latest version of Android TV, based on 9 Pie, and feature a Tegra X1+ processor at the heart.

Key among the upgrades here are Dolby Vision HDR and AI software to upscale video from 1080p and 720p to 4K.

The Shield TV ($150) is intended for a general audience and comes in a unique cylindrical design. On it you’ll find an Ethernet port and microSD expansion card slot. In it, however, are 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

The Shield TV Pro ($200) is geared towards a more gaming-centric or demanding user and provides more memory and storage at 3GB and 16GB, respectively. Additionally, it has a pair of USB 3.0 ports and can be utilized as a Plex Server. In terms of design, this mimics the look of the original Shield.

Both units come with a remote control which has given an adjustment. Features include buttons for power, volume, fast forward/rewind, voice search, home, and back. Also, a dedicated Netflix button gets you to the streaming service in one click; a customizable button lets you configure it to whatever you’d like.

Learn more about the two products, or purchase them, at the NVIDIA website.

