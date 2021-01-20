NVIDIA SHIELD TV 8.2.2 released with Control4 support

SHIELD TV was launched back in 2015, and has received 26 updates since then. Now number 27, version 8.2.2 is rolling out now.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV 8.2.2 brings support for next-generation controllers such as controllers for the Xbox Series S/X and Playstation Dual Sense controllers. To get started playing GeForce Now or Android games:

Start Bluetooth pairing on SHIELD Starting pairing mode on the controller DualSense: Hold PlayStation and Share/Clip button until light pulses blue XBox Series X/S: Hold the pairing button until the Xbox button blinks

SHIELD TV 8.2.2 also brings Control4 support for people with home theaters. Your Control4 remote or app can navigate SHIELD and directly launch installed apps. To get started, just contact a certified Control4 installer to add your SHIELD today.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV 8.2.2 brings the Discovery+ and Noggin app, as well as a variety of new GeForce NOW games including Among Us and Cyberpunk 2077.

SHIELD TV 8.2.2 is rolling out right now, but might take up to a week. Read more about it here.