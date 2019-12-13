This training bundle will help you pass the Project Management Professional exam on the first sit

Whether you or your business wants to build better software, assemble a more streamlined organization, or simply get new projects off and running, it takes a deep understanding of project management. Ideas are one thing; execution is another.

Are you on the proverbial hamster wheel at work, spending days working for the man? Wouldn’t you rather be “the man” instead? Most jobs and careers worth pursuing need the upper management to know how to organize and run things smoothly.

Project Management Professional (PMP) is the industry-recognized certification for project managers. Whether new to Project Management or if you’re already on your way to completing the 35 hours of study, this course will supply you with all the skills necessary.

You’ll be able to sit for your PMP Certification Exam and pass it the first time. Delivered on-demand, and available for as long as you need it, this training is interactive and comes with games, over 1,000 exam prep questions and much more.

Access 106 lectures & 40 hours of content 24/7

Includes 460 Practice Exam Questions, 524 Rapid Fire quiz questions and 100 Definition Game Questions

Fully understand Project Management

Master the 6th Edition PMBOK Guide (Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge)

Be prepared to sit for your Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Exam given by the Project Management Institute (PMI)

Valued at around $500, this extensive PMP 6 training is yours for a small fraction of the price. AndroidGuys readers can head to the store and and grab it for just $79, or about 84% off.

For a limited time you can save an extra 15% off the top of the price, putting the PMP 6 training course for only $67.15. That’s like getting it for 63¢ per lecture! Simply use promo code MerrySave15 at checkout and enjoy the extra discount.

