Official teaser videos have leaked for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G are set to launch in January at an Unpacked event. As per usual, the closer the announcement gets, the more information we see leak out about Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

We’ve already seen unofficial renders leak out in the past, and now we’re getting a look at some official teasers that have leaked out prior to the event. In all three videos, the rear-camera housing takes center stage, showing how distinctive the design is with the metal frame extending to the camera bump for the first time.

First up, we have a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in Phantom Violet flashing off its unique camera bump. It then zooms out, giving us a look at the plastic back along with a glimpse of the flat display on the front with the hole-punch selfie camera still in the middle. According to the rumors, the three cameras on the Galaxy S21 will include a 12MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto.

There’s not much to see in the Galaxy S21+ 5G render, as it looks identical to the previous video. What you can’t see is that it will be larger than the Galaxy S21 and house a larger battery.

Finally, there is the render of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which sets itself apart from its two sibling devices by having additional cameras and sensors on the back. One of these is believed to be a 10x super-telephoto periscope camera with a 10MP sensor. While the others are expected to include a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra further distance itself from the Galaxy S21 and S21+ with a curved display on the front. It appears curves are only reserved for the upper echelon of Samsung devices now.

There have been plenty of rumors and speculation about the full specifications of the latest Galaxy devices from Samsung. However, the Unpacked event is said to take place on January 14, 2021, where we’ll get all the details on the new devices. It’s even said that they will come with a cheaper price this year, and a recent leak from Brazil suggests there won’t be a charger in the box.