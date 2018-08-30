Olloclip’s new Multi-Device Clip lets Android users take professional pictures with their phone

Not so long ago it was a given you’d take your camera on vacation. But in 2018 your smartphone may well be the best camera you’ve owned. And even if you don’t have a high-end smartphone like the Galaxy Note 9, there are still things you can do to make sure you take excellent mobile snaps.

For example, you could invest in some mobile photography accessories. Speaking of which, Olloclip just unveiled one recently and you might find it of interest. The company has been making lenses for the iPhone since 2011, but their latest Multi-Device Clip is now compatible with leading Android smartphones.

The product features an expanding clip design and works even with phones that have screen protectors and cases on (up to 12mm in thickness). Compact in size, the Multi-Device Clip can easily be switched from the front camera to the rear one.

For best results, users will need to pair with Olloclip’s line of Connect X interchangeable lenses. The company offers a series of options all meant to enhance photography on the go.

You can choose from the following models

Super-Wide : a four-element lens which offers more than 120-degree visibility

: a four-element lens which offers more than 120-degree visibility Ultra-Wide : 155-degree field-of-view lens for action shots

: 155-degree field-of-view lens for action shots Telephoto : brings 2X optical zoom

: brings 2X optical zoom Fisheye and Macro : for 180-degree wide-angle spherical effect and microscope-like magnification

: for 180-degree wide-angle spherical effect and microscope-like magnification Macro 7X + 14X : for detail-oriented shots

: for detail-oriented shots Macro 21X: turns your phone into a microscope

If you too are looking for ways to improve your mobile snaps, let us tell you the Olloclip Multi-Device Clip for Android devices is going to be available in mid-September on olloclip.com with any of the Connect X lenses, starting $59.99. Additional Connect X lenses will also up for order separately for $44.99 and up.

It’s also worth mentioning that the official website offers free shipping for those in the US who place an order over $50. So keep an eye out for the new Multi-Device Clip this September.