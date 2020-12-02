One UI 3.0: What to expect in the new update and when to expect it

Samsung is one of the most prominent manufacturers of Android phones, so many people interact with Android through Samsung’s skin over Android, One UI. Now, Samsung has released the One UI 3.0 beta with the promise of the stable version soon. Here are the new features you can look forward to in One UI 3.0 and when your device will get the update.

New Features

The new One UI 3.0 brings new features across the board. These include:

Home screen: Add widgets by touching and holding app, as well as an added ability to turn the screen off with a double tap

Add widgets by touching and holding app, as well as an added ability to turn the screen off with a double tap Lock screen: New categories in Dynamic Lock screen, with more widget improvements

New categories in Dynamic Lock screen, with more widget improvements Quick panel: One UI 3.0 adds a new section in the quick panel for conversations and media

One UI 3.0 adds a new section in the quick panel for conversations and media AOD: widget improvements

widget improvements Accessibility: Accessibility features available during device setup, as well as better sound detectors

Accessibility features available during device setup, as well as better sound detectors DeX: One UI 3.0 adds the ability to connect to supported TVs wirelessly, easier changing of zoom and font size

One UI 3.0 adds the ability to connect to supported TVs wirelessly, easier changing of zoom and font size Bixby Routine: Grouped presets, new conditions, new actions, and custom icons for each routine

One UI 3.0 Release Schedule

Right now, the One UI 3.0 beta is available for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series, but Samsung has announced the full update timeline for Galaxy Phones and Tablets, which goes as below:

December 2020 Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 Ultra

January 2021 Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy Z Flip Galaxy Z Fold 2 Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10+ Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10+ Galaxy S10 Lite

February 2021 Galaxy Fold

March 2021 Galaxy Note 10 Lite Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy A51 Galaxy M31 Galaxy M30s Galaxy M21

April 2021 Galaxy A50 Galaxy M51

May 2021 Galaxy Tab S6 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Galaxy A80 Galaxy A71 Galaxy A70 Galaxy A31 Galaxy A21s

June 2021 Galaxy Tab A Galaxy A11 Galaxy A01 Galaxy A01 Core Galaxy M11

July 2021 Galaxy Tab S5e Galaxy A30

August 2021 Galaxy Tab Active Pro Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Galaxy A30s Galaxy A20s Galaxy A20 Galaxy A10s Galaxy A10



With One UI 3.0 coming soon and One UI 3.1 expected to debut on the Samsung Galaxy S21, this year is going to be very exciting for Samsung enthusiasts.