Previous rumors about the OnePlus 12 suggests that the smartphone would launch in December in its home country- China. Now, the latest leaks reveal the full specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone. While we already got the renders of the OnePlus 12 that’s not a lot different from the predecessor OnePlus 11 5G (review) but leaked specs show some notable improvements including rear and front camera upgrades, a bigger battery, faster charging, and a new powerful chipset from the house of Qualcomm.

A reliable tipster Onleaks in collaboration with Smartprix shared the OnePlus 12’s full specifications. According to the reliable tipster Onleaks, OnePlus 12 will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 16GB oF LPDRR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Aside from the processor, the smartphone is getting a slightly bigger whopping 5,400mAh battery (up from the OnePlus’ 5,000mAh battery) with support for 100W fast wired charging tech as well as 50W wireless charging which lacks in the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 12 smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. We’ll get to see major upgrades in the camera department for the OnePlus 12, as per leaks, the front camera boasts a 32MP sensor (up from 16MP) while the triple rear camera consists of a new 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultrawide shooter (up from 48MP) and primary 50MP camera. The smartphone will come with its signature Alert slider physical button and in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 12 Leaked Specs In-Nutshell

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz variable refresh rate

Cameras: 50MP main + 50MP Ultrawide + 64MP Telephoto lens and 32MP Selfie

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Battery: 5,400mAH battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 256GB UFS 4.0