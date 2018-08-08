OnePlus offers special OnePlus 6 bundles to celebrate Back to School

The start of the new school year is drawing inexorably close. With this in mind, tech companies have already started to announce their own back-to-school sales.

For example, OnePlus has its own promotion going on. The company is currently offering a Full Survival Kit for which it’s asking students to pay $529 instead of $583. This includes:

OnePlus 6 Mirror Black with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

OnePlus Bullets V2

Fast Charge Cable (100 cm)

Fast Charge Power Adapter

Keep in mind one thing: the free accessories will not come with a standard warranty.

OnePlus: Score an A+ in flagships today

That’s not the only choice you have. OnePlus also offers the Tough & Smooth Bundle for $579.00 (discounted from $603.95), which includes

OnePlus 6 Mirror Black with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Karbon or Sandstone Case

If you’re a student, this seems like a great time to buy the OnePlus 6. The device is among the best flagships of this year.

It comes packing a 6.28-inch display with a 2280 x 1080 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and features an improved dual-camera on the back. The OnePlus 6 is going to be among the first phones to get the new Android Pie update, which just became available a few days ago.

For those of you own an older OnePlus (the 5 or 5T) and don’t want to upgrade to the latest version, the company also offers a few discounts on related accessories.

The biggest one cuts 50% off OnePlus 5 Protect Yo Self Bundle which includes a Protective Case and a 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector. You can get it for only $19.95 instead of $39.90.

Now, if you’re a student with a valid ID card, you might want to register for the Student Beans program. Verify your student identity with Student Beans in order to get up to a 10% discount on any order.