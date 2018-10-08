OnePlus finally tells us when we get to see the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has announced that their successor the OnePlus 6T will officially launch on October 30. The unveiling will take place in New York City at Pier 36 at 11:00 AM ET. The event will be open to fans with tickets already on sale for $20 a piece, saving you $10 until October 10. Afterward, the price will jump to $30 per ticket.

Attendees will receive exclusive memorabilia and a pair of Bullets Wireless to take home. For that reason, if you’re going to be in the area you might want to hurry and get your tickets now. If you’re feeling lucky you could also try your hand at winning a trip to the launch.

For those not in the New York area on Oct. 30, you’ll have to settle for watching the live stream on OnePlus’s YouTube channel. Sorry, no exclusive gifts for you.

What to Expect

As with most flagships, these days the OnePlus 6T has leaked enough so far that we won’t be expecting many surprises. The 6T is expected to launch with an improved teardrop notch similar to the Oppo R17 with a fingerprint scanner in the display.

When it comes to specs, it is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, at least 6GB of RAM, a 3700mAh battery, and run Android 9 Pie out of the box. Unfortunately, there is also some bad news. OnePlus announced a couple weeks back the 6T will be its first phone not to include the headphone jack.

OnePlus is also teaming up with T-Mobile, marking it as the first time they’ve ever secured a carrier deal here in the US. That partnership alone should help them increase their sales significantly here.

