OnePlus announces $600 OnePlus 7T for October 18

The phone will be sold in the US exclusively through T-Mobile

Chinese phone maker OnePlus today introduced its latest handset, the OnePlus 7T. Set to arrive on October 18, the phone will be sold exclusively by T-Mobile in the US.

As a blend of the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 7 Pro, the new model delivers the best features of the two but for less money.

For those keeping track, this marks the third phone from OnePlus in 2019, following the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7. The former is available in the US through T-Mobile, but the latter is not sold locally.

The 7T features a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath. As we saw in last year’s 6T, there’s a teardrop cutout (notch) atop the display which makes way for a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. With a 20:9 aspect ratio, it’s slightly more narrow than the 7 Pro. Like the 7 Pro, it has 90 Hz display refresh rate.

The rear has three cameras, centered around a 48-megapixel main sensor. The other two cameras are a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle and 12-megapixel 2x telephoto lenses.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor is supported by 8GB RAM with 128GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone ships with Android 10 and packs a 3,800mAh battery with a new Warp Charge 30T that promises to fully charge the OnePlus 7T within an hour.

As was the case with the OnePlus 6T and non-5G 7 Pro, the new device will be sold exclusively by T-Mobile in the US. An unlocked version will also be available directly from OnePlus which is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and US Cellular.

Pricing will be $599 and color options are Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver.