OnePlus announces $600 OnePlus 7T for October 18

The phone will be sold in the US exclusively through T-Mobile

By
AndroidGuys
-

Chinese phone maker OnePlus today introduced its latest handset, the OnePlus 7T. Set to arrive on October 18, the phone will be sold exclusively by T-Mobile in the US.

As a blend of the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 7 Pro, the new model delivers the best features of the two but for less money.

SEE: We lived with the OnePlus 7 Pro for three months – Here’s what we thought

For those keeping track, this marks the third phone from OnePlus in 2019, following the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7. The former is available in the US through T-Mobile, but the latter is not sold locally.

1 of 4

The 7T features a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath. As we saw in last year’s 6T, there’s a teardrop cutout (notch) atop the display which makes way for a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. With a 20:9 aspect ratio, it’s slightly more narrow than the 7 Pro. Like the 7 Pro, it has 90 Hz display refresh rate.

The rear has three cameras, centered around a 48-megapixel main sensor. The other two cameras are a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle and 12-megapixel 2x telephoto lenses.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor is supported by 8GB RAM with 128GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone ships with Android 10 and packs a 3,800mAh battery with a new Warp Charge 30T that promises to fully charge the OnePlus 7T within an hour.

READ: OnePlus 6T review

As was the case with the OnePlus 6T and non-5G 7 Pro, the new device will be sold exclusively by T-Mobile in the US. An unlocked version will also be available directly from OnePlus which is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and US Cellular.

Pricing will be $599 and color options are Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver.

SHARE
AndroidGuys
Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

OnePlus 7T to debut September 26, reports suggest

OnePlus 7 Pro review: We lived with the flagship for three months

Sprint says 5G phone from OnePlus coming soon