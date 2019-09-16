OnePlus 7T to debut October 10, reports suggest

We’re but a few weeks away from the launch of the OnePlus 7T, says oft-accurate leaker OnLeaks and Compareraja. Both have sources which claim the OnePlus 7T and a 7T Pro will be introduced on October 10.

The “T” release is often a stop-gap refresh of the flagship experience, keeping things current with other devices of the day.

Reportedly, the phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Additionally, the camera experience will be bolstered by a suite of photo modes, including a new macro option.

Other than that, we’ve not seen anything to suggest the 7T and 7T Pro will be all that different from the 7 and 7 Pro. Not that this is a bad thing, though, because there’s an awful lot to like about its siblings. Take the 90MHz refresh rate, which makes browsing, reading, scrolling, and videos so much more interesting.

Assuming these specs are accurate, here’s what we might see in the two phones.

OnePlus 7T:

Display: 6.55-inch (2400×1080 / 402 PPI) Fluid AMOLED / In-display Fingerprint Sensor (Optical) / 90Hz and HDR10+

CPU: Snapdragon 855+ (7nm)

GPU: Adreno 640

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB / 256GB

Rear Camera: Main 48MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 12MP (f/2.2) with 2x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16MP (f/2.2) with 120° field of view

/ Ultra-Wide 16MP (f/2.2) with 120° field of view Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.0) with EIS

Battery: 3800mAh / WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging (20% faster than OnePlus 7 Pro)

OS: OxygenOS based on Android 10

Misc: New Macro mode for closer shots / Nightscape mode / Super Slow-Motion recording at 960FPS 720p / Mate Glass Back

OnePlus 7T Pro: