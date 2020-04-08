OnePlus 8 Pro confirmed to have 30W fast wireless charging

OnePlus 8 Pro, the upcoming ‘Ultraflagship’ phone from OnePlus is confirmed to be the first phone in the OnePlus series to support wireless charging and is said to come with a 30W fast wireless charging feature. This is almost twice as fast as the wireless charging speeds of other flagship devices from Google or Samsung and it is capable of charging the OnePlus 8 Pro device from 0-50% in just 30 minutes which is quite impressive.

While OnePlus is already well known for having flagship killer devices with rapid fast wired charging capabilities, this is the first time the company is introducing the fast wireless charging feature in one of their devices. However, it seems that only the OnePlus 8 Pro model of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will support the 30W fast wireless charging feature which is also dubbed as Warp Charge 30 Wireless.

It is also worth noting that the Warp Charge 30 wired charging feature on last year’s OnePlus 7T was able to charge the device from 0-70% in 30 minutes, so we can expect the same charging speeds or even faster in the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro, which is expected to launch on April 14. While the 30W wireless charging feature is impressive, it would only work if you are using the OnePlus’s proprietary wireless charging stand. However, you can still use Qi-compatible wireless chargers with the OnePlus 8 devices if you don’t mind slower charging speeds.

The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is also rumored to have several other exciting new features besides the already confirmed 30W fast wireless charging. These features might include an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate display, 5G connectivity support and possibly reverse wireless charging similar to the ones in the Samsung flagship devices. You can watch the online launch event of the OnePlus 8 Series on April 14, at 11:00 AM EDT / 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST / 8:30 PM IST by clicking on this link.