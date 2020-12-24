OnePlus 9 latest leaks: flat display, wireless charging and Oneplus 9 Lite

The OnePlus 9 is rumored to launch in March of next year, so the leaks have been slow and steady. Here’s two of the latest pieces of info to come out on the upcoming series.

OnePlus 9 Lite

Earlier this month, we covered a rumor about a third OnePlus 9 Series device, the 9E. We had very little information, but we assumed that this would be a budget version of the base model.

Now, thanks to an insider speaking to Android Central, we have information suggesting that there will be three phones in the OnePlus 9 lineup, with the 9 and 9 Pro running on the Snapdragon 888 and the budget 9E running on the Snapdragon 865. Not many more details are known about this device, but hardware-wise, we can expect that it will be essentially similar to the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 9 Battery and Display

We also have some information on the battery and charging of the new OnePlus 9 Series coming from 91mobiles.

According to their source, the base model will feature a 4500mAh battery, 65W fast wired charging, and 30W fast wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.

The source also provided them with some live images, showing a corner hole-punch cutout and a flat display. However, some sources suggest that the 9 Pro will feature a curved display.