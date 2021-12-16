OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Buds Z2. At only $99, these wireless earbuds aim to make noise cancellation accessible for everyone.

Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus said:

“The OnePlus Buds Z2 are an important milestone for OnePlus’ range of portable audio products. The Buds Z2 delivers exceptional active noise cancellation technology, a quality audio experience, and outstanding battery life at a price point that’s more practical than ever before.”

OnePlus Buds Z2

To keep you listening to your favorite playlist or podcast, these earbuds deliver noise cancellation of up to 40dB. Sporting a CD pattern design, the Buds Z2 comes in Pearl White and Obsidian Black.

The earbuds themselves are IP55-rated to provide resistance against water and sweat. The OnePlus Buds Z2 case is IPX4-rated, allowing it to withstand splashes of water.

Each earbud contains 3 microphones (1 feedback, 1 feedforward, and 1 beamforming) to ensure you are always heard loud and clear.

The rest of the OnePlus Z2 features include:

Up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge

Flash Charge capable – Delivering up to 5 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge

11mm dynamic drivers (the same as the OnePlus Buds Pro)

Dolby Atmos support

Bluetooth 5.2

Low latency (as low as 94ms in Pro Gaming mode)

Three sound modes: Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming

Transparency Mode allows you to listen to your buds while staying aware of the world around you

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are available today for $99.

Introducing the Red Cable Club

OnePlus is also bringing its Red Cable Club (RCC) to North America. The RCC is a community of enthusiasts that come together to celebrate OnePlus technology.

As an RCC member, you will receive exclusive perks, discounts, and promotions not available to the general public.

The RCC was initially only available to consumers that lived in India. Now North American users have access to the same perks.

Signing up is free and if you want the Buds Z2 today, you will have to sign up for early access.

Let me know if you are interested in these earbuds in the comments below.