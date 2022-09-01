Earlier this month OnePlus officially announced the OnePlus 10T at an event in New York City. At the time a few things were left unsaid. This included full carrier compatibility and retail partners. Thankfully, OnePlus has now announced these details to the public.

All your favorite North American carriers are accounted for

The OnePlus 10T will be compatible with both 4G and the latest 5G on Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Yes, we said AT&T. This marks the first OnePlus phone to be certified to work with AT&T’s 5G network.

Our friends to the North also see a wide range of carrier support. Canadian buyers will be able to use 4G on Rogers, Freedom, and Telus. Bell consumers will be able also get full 5G coverage.

Pre-orders and retail dates

You will be able to pre-order the OnePlus 10T starting September 1st all the way through the September 28. The following day will mark the official retail launch on the 29th. The device will be available in two storage variants: 8/128GB (USD $649 / CAD $849) and 16256 GB (USD $749 / CAD $999).

Pre-ordering before September 8th at OnePlus.com can also get you some free upgrades. All buyers can opt into a free spec bump to the 16GB/256GB variant for the base model price of $649. If not interested in the free internal upgrade, you can also opt to stay with the 8GB model and receive a bundled case and 80-watt car charger at no additional cost. Those who pre-order after September 8 will get a free protective case or 80W car charger with the purchase of a 16 GB RAM / 256 GB storage variant.

Don’t worry. If you miss the pre-order window open sales for the OnePlus 10T start on September 29 and include retail outlets we all know and love. You can, of course, purchase direct through the OnePlus website. Additional 3rd party availability can be found at Amazon, Best Buy, and T-Mobile.

The retail partners also take advantage of some of the pre-order goodies. Amazon and Best Buy purchases between the dates of September 1 and 28 can opt for the free upgrade to the 16GB variant for the base $649 pricing.