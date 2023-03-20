It’s rare you get more than a week or two to test a phone before returning it isn’t an option. Well, OnePlus is so confident you’ll love the new OnePlus 11 5G, the company is offering 100 full days to try this great phone out in your pocket. Yep, 100 days to get a full refund on return from the day it arrives on your doorstep.

The eligibility is pretty simple. You need to make the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G directly from OnePlus.com and it needs to be on the appropriate dates. The window for the promotion starts on March 20th and will end on April 30th, 2023. Lastly, you must register the device for warranty within 15 days with OnePlus.

That’s pretty much the gist of it. Within 100 days, if you decide the OnePlus 11 5G isn’t for you, then you can initiate a return. OnePlus will then start the process of shipping it back. Once received the company will inspect the phone and provide a full refund of the total cost within 30 days of delivery.

This is a great opportunity for those that may have never used a OnePlus device but always wondered if the OnePlus 11 5G can hold up to the hype. Now you have the chance to find out. It’s hard to beat this offer and you’ll get the same great device we recently reviewed with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, Hasselblad Camera systems, and above-average battery life.

You can find out more information here: https://www.oneplus.com/us/noregret

You can purchase the OnePlus 11 5G in two variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage or a 16GB and 256GB combo starting at $699 and $799 respectively.