As of today, you can get into a “pre-order” program over at OnePlus.com for snagging a reservation for the new OnePlus Pad. From April 10 to April 28, the company’s store will allow a limited number of customers to add the tablet to their car with a $100 deposit. The remaining difference will then be revealed and can be charged to the payment source during the window of April 25 thru April 27.

The catch is that you still won’t know the full price of the tablet until April 25th. This is a great way to secure a spot in line for your new tablet, but not knowing how much more the final price of the OnePlus Pad will be is not ideal. I’d expect the retail pricing to at least be $399 for the Pad alone.

To help soften this, OnePlus is offering a free gift to those willing to take the pre-order plunge. You can choose from the Magnetic keyboard or OnePlus Stylus at checkout. You can even bundle the two together for 60% off the full $140 sticker price. So essentially, the $99 accessory will get you a guaranteed chance at the OnePlus Pad during the promotion.

OnePlus notes on the page that you will get a confirmation notification before you are charged the full price on April 28 which is nice. The process to get this pre-order is a little odd without the full price of the Pad, but OnePlus has never been the company for normal conventions.

Will you be placing a pre-order of the OnePlus Pad? Let us know in the comments.