Those that follow OnePlus have come to expect two launches a year. The global flagship in spring and then another refresh around late summer. We’ve seen the OnePlus 10 earlier this year and the company has now let us officially know that the OnePlus 10T is coming in August.

OnePlus notes that as is a tradition at this point the 10T marks more of a performance upgrade than a complete redesign. The mid-year edition will feature the latest silicon from Qualcomm with the 8+ gen1 Mobile Platform. This new release from the chipmaker promises lower power consumption despite having better performance.

Alongside the new hardware, OnePlus will also be revealing OxygenOS 13 during the launch event on August 3rd. The company claims this will hold true to the great features we’ve come to love from Oxygen while keeping the smooth user experience and safety features. This includes always on display and Zen Mode, along with improvements to connectivity, gaming, and customization.

The launch event will take place at the Gotham Hall in New York City on August 3rd. If you’d like to make the trip, tickets can be purchased and attendees will include OnePlus Nord buds and other swag. Tickets and more details can be found at www.oneplus.com while you can engage with the live event remotely as well. OnePlus will live stream the big reveal of the OnePlus 10T via the company’s YouTube page.

Be sure to mark your global region time for the event listed below:

• 10am Eastern Time (ET)

• 3pm British Summer Time (BST)

• 4pm Central European Summer Time (CEST)

• 7:30pm India Standard Time (IST)

• 10pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)