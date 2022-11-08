Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are showing up on the web. People are also searching and trying to find the best fit for this holiday period. For these reasons, OnePlus announced some exciting deals for its customers. These include a full collection of holiday promotions that last through November 30.

OnePlus Black Friday Sale: October 31 – November 20

OnePlus is offering customers the chance to purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8GB for $799. Another option is to purchase the 12GB RAM of the same device for $869. Buyers can also get 80 percent off Buds Pro or Buds Z2 when they purchase the 10 Pro 5G device.

Check the deal out. Take note that this deal is already on and will last till November 20. Buyers can choose between volcanic black and emerald forest.

During this same Black Friday sale, the OnePlus 10T 8GB RAM device price will go for $649. The 16GB edition sells for $749. This deal runs from October 31 to November 20 as well. It’s available in moonstone black and jade green colors.

See Also: OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 10T in NYC

An additional benefit includes getting 80 percent off Buds Pro or Buds Z2 for any of these devices.

OnePlus Black Friday & Cyber Monday Hot Sale November 21 – November 30

This deal has the OnePlus 9 selling at $349 during the period stated above. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is included in this as it sells for $599 and $799 for the 8GB and 12GB versions. Get it in either astral black or in winter mist.

Also, the OnePlus 10T price is $549 for the 10T 8GB and $699 for the 10T 16GB. As usual, both deals will attract 80 percent off Buds Pro or Buds Z2 when buyers make purchases during this time.

OnePlus N20 5G is also included in this deal as it sells for $229 with 80 percent off Nord Buds when purchased. Get it in blue quantum color.

There’s the opportunity for trade-in in which customers can enjoy a $100 bonus, and up to $500 trade-in instant credit. Those interested in the OnePlus 10T deals can save up to $600 with an eligible trade-in. Visit the OnePlus website to learn more.