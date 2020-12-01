OnePlus Buds failing for some users, possible hardware defect

The OnePlus Buds are a solid choice if you’re looking for budget true wireless earbuds, especially if you picked them up on the recent $1 OnePlus Day sale two or so weeks ago or the $55 Cyber Monday sale, though their regular $79 price tag is still relatively cheap for premium True Wireless earbuds.

However, new users might soon be disappointed as there have been posts in the OnePlus Forums about OnePlus Buds failing since September. Specifically, users are saying that the left earbud suddenly stopped playing audio. Users have found quick fixes for this, but the issue only stops temporarily. OnePlus is replacing them for free, though users are getting the new earbuds back and the same issue occurs once again.

There is no word from OnePlus yet, though Android Police has a source that says that OnePlus support indicated this was a hardware defect, meaning that many people might encounter this issue and be in for a replacement as a simple firmware update may not fix the issue.