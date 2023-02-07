OnePlus has launched its first fully customizable mechanical keyboard. This device is equipped with Keychron technology, and it’s known as OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro. This is the first product of its kind from the globally-acclaimed brand.

What OnePlus Featuring keyboard 81 Pro does

This keyboard breaks new grounds by being the first innovative marble-yellow keycaps, offering the ultimate typing experience for users. Users will bask in the high performing capacity of the keyboard, which delivers overall comfort, functionality, and durability. According to OnePlus, this product rewrites the rules.

Co-created by OnePlus community

No doubt, the best products are the ones in which users have input. The Keyboard 81 Pro is just that – bringing wonderful, powerful, co-created outcomes to users of OnePlus. Especially is this noted at the keyboard switches. The company gathered feedback and expectations from users before creating it.

Also, OnePlus used the Keychron technology to craft versatile keyboard switches. The switches are intended to meet a user’s complex needs. This product really triumphs in delivering a comfortable and responsive experience for users.

Furthermore, there’s also a specialized double gasket to ensure decreased sound when it is in use. It also offers all-day comfort, whether the user is working or gaming.

See Also: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review

OnePlus Featuring keyboard 81 Pro stands out

The keyboard 81 Pro stands out as it carries the brand’s signature premium style. The alert slider is adapted from OnePlus smartphones, and this happens to be the first of its kind in the industry. Users can find the rotary knob function fascinating. It can be used to suit each user’s personal experience.

The design of the keyboard shows that it was crafted with aluminum body, delivering a flawless experience. Notably, the ultra-precise CNC aluminum guarantees a fine matte feel that smooth to touch, looking sleek. Of course, the premium build quality extends to the crafted aerolite touch, and this provides a balanced experience that stays memorable in the user’s mind.

Availability

OnePlus Featuring keyboard 81 Pro pre-order will start in April. Visit the link above to hit ‘Notify Me’ so you can receive alerts.