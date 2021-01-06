OnePlus India teases new fitness band with sleep tracking

By
Josiah Ward
-
OnePlus Logo

OnePlus recently confirmed their own upcoming smartwatch. Now, thanks to some leaks and rumors, we have information about a OnePlus Band.

Yesterday morning, the company’s Indian page tweeted the following:

The tweet talks about wanting to help users achieve fitness goals and the photo shows a slight glimmer of a OnePlus-branded wearable.

OnePlus Band Colorways

Leaks suggest that the tracker will feature 14 day battery, 24/7 Heart Rate tracking, Sleep tracking, and 13 exercise modes. The leaks further suggest the device will release on in addition to a leaked image coming from Mukul Sharma.

The device is rumored to release on January 11 for around 2,499 Rupees, which is $40.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The new OnePlus concept phone has a color changing back and motion sensing technology

OnePlus Logo

Pete Lau discusses the future of OnePlus, smartwatch confirmed

OnePlus 9 5G hands-on photos and specs leak