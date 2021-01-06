OnePlus India teases new fitness band with sleep tracking

OnePlus recently confirmed their own upcoming smartwatch. Now, thanks to some leaks and rumors, we have information about a OnePlus Band.

Yesterday morning, the company’s Indian page tweeted the following:

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

The tweet talks about wanting to help users achieve fitness goals and the photo shows a slight glimmer of a OnePlus-branded wearable.

Leaks suggest that the tracker will feature 14 day battery, 24/7 Heart Rate tracking, Sleep tracking, and 13 exercise modes. The leaks further suggest the device will release on in addition to a leaked image coming from Mukul Sharma.

The device is rumored to release on January 11 for around 2,499 Rupees, which is $40.