OnePlus has declared deals open for February. In the New Year, people are still looking for great phone deals so they can save some money while purchasing items like smartphones.

This month offers opportunity for OnePlus fans and new customers to enjoy rebates when they take advantage of these new deals. Deals run from February one to 26.

Let’s take a brief look at these deals starting now through February 12.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Starting now till February 12

OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB is selling at $200 off the original price. For that reason, smart buyers can pick it up for only $599. This smartphone comes in Volcanic Black color, and it is unlocked. Users can enjoy the 8GB RAM storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB can be bought with a reduction on price as well. Buyers can have $170 off the original price, so they can purchase it at the price of $699.

OnePlus Nord N200: Starting now till February 19

For OnePlus Nord N200, buyers can get $50 off when they buy it. It offers real power at the battery department, coming with 5000 mAh which means you don’t have to keep track of charging bays nearby.

See Also: OnePlus Nord N300 5G review

OnePlus February 6th – 26th deals

There will be three great deals running through February 6th to 26th. The first and major deal is the OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB, which offers $150 off the original price. That means buyers can purchase the smartphone for only $499 during the period.

Next, the OnePlus 10T 256GB can be purchased at only $649. That means enthusiasts can have the phone for $100 lesser than the normal price.

Lastly, OnePlus N20 is also available for the period of February 6 to 26 with $50 off the original price. It goes for only $249 during the deal period.