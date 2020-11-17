OnePlus is having a one day sale on OnePlus Buds

Yep. You read that subtitle correctly. OnePlus is preparing to fire sale the OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds tomorrow. With a clever play on the OnePlus name, you get a one day sale for one US dollar.

OnePlus shared this promotion across its social media. Unfortunately, the company didn’t offer much more as far as details. We know the price and the date of November 18, 2020. OnePlus also states that the sale is first come first serve until the OnePlus Buds are completely sold out.

The sale page can be found here: https://www.oneplus.com/event/oneplus-day. This single-day purge seems to be a literal one. OnePlus does similar sales to remove on-hand inventory for the next year’s models that are yet to be announced.

Regardless, it’s hard to pass up decent wireless earbuds for just $1. You can’t get crappy ones at Walgreens for that little dough. With 30 total hours of playback, wired quick charge, and touch controls, the OnePlus Buds are far from bargain quality earbuds.

If you plan to pick them up, we’d suggest you set an alarm for around midnight. With no idea when this sale page goes live, these $1 OnePlus Buds won’t last long. This is basically a giveaway at this price! Here’s the link one more time to save you scrolling time: https://www.oneplus.com/event/oneplus-day.