If there were ever two products that were a match made in heaven, it’s the OnePlus Watch and Cyberpunk 2077. Although, it’s for all the wrong reasons because neither product lived up to expectations.

For starters, Cyberpunk 2077 launched with a litany of bugs and most could not experience the gorgeous graphics of the neon city we had been teased with for years. On top of that, the game had several game-breaking bugs as well. In fact, it was so broken that CD Projekt Red offered refunds to apologize to customers and Sony pulled it from its online store.

Advertisements

Now we get to the OnePlus Watch, another half-finished product rushed out the door. At launch, the watch couldn’t even show time in the 12-hour format, there was no always-on display option, and it couldn’t even sync your sleep tracking data with its own app on the phone.

Clearly, both of these products share a lot of similarities, and that’s not a good thing. Yet, someone had the brilliant idea of teaming them up to make a special edition Cyberpunk 2077 themed OnePlus Watch.

And just as half-hearted as the launches for both these products were, so is the special edition of the watch. The special edition of the OnePlus Watch is expected to be the same in every way as the previous one, except for a new watch face and different straps.

That does mean it’ll still feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 402mAh battery, blood oxygen sensor, heart rate sensor, and 5ATM water resistance though.

If after all of that, you’re still wanting to get your hands on one, you’ll most likely be out of luck. The Cyberpunk 2077 themed OnePlus Watch is set to launch on May 24, 2021, but so far it appears it will only be for sale in China. No word on pricing as of yet, but the current OnePlus Watch sells for $159, meaning it should be around the same price if not a little higher.