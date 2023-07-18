Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus introduced the Keyboard 81 Pro mechanical keyboard globally earlier this year in February. Since its launch, the firm now announced the availability of the keyboard 81 Pro to all the major markets including the US, Canada, and India. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro kicks off at $219 and will be available from July 26 through OnePlus USA’s official website. For customers in India, the keyboard will be available from August 7, starting at Rs 17,999. The keyboard comes in Winter Bonfire and Summer Breeze (retails at $239) versions.

The Keyboard 81 Pro is the brand’s first mechanical keyboard and comes with a premium lightweight aluminum body. The keyboard boasts comfy and springy thermoplastic elastomer marble-mallow keys that offer good key travel. The double-gasket design ensures all-day typing comfort for gaming as well as work. It is compatible with Windows, MacOS, and Linux.

The keyboard has both Bluetooth and wired connectivity options which are easily switchable with a toggle key. The Bluetooth v5.1 offers up to 10 meters of wireless range so that you can enjoy the typing experience seamlessly without any lag. It packs a massive 4,000mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 100 hours on a single charge and it takes around 5 hours to fully recharge the keyboard via USB Type C port.

Other notable features include a hot-swappable switch functionality that allows for smooth and fast changes of switches for unique personalization, a built-in holder, open-source firmware including VIA and QMK gives you real-time control without reflashing the firmware, and a customizable rotary dial.