OnePlus Nord confirmed by OnePlus, will launch July 21

The Oneplus Nord, formerly referred to as the Oneplus Z and the OnePlus 8 Lite prior to that, has been a source of much speculation since the launch of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro (Read our OnePlus 8 Pro review here). The Nord was rumored to be a spiritual successor to the OnePlus X, the company’s 2015 budget phone.

On July 4, OnePlus official confirmed the phone with a video entitled “OnePlus Nord – Dear Past”

The video doesn’t explicitly make any references to what the Nord will exactly be aside from a phone, but it’s apparent that OnePlus is considering a Nord a return to their budget roots.

In addition to that, we also now have an official launch date, thanks to Amazon India. While the page remains up, Amazon India had previously listed an AR invite with the text “Made to be experienced 21st of July.”

In addition, the page also confirms one key feature of the OnePlus Nord, the processor.

The Nord will feature the Snapdragon 765G 5G, a 5G-enabled upper-mid range processor we’ve seen in devices such as the Nokia 8.3 5G and the LG Velvet.

The page also hints that more features will be unveiled “soon”, though it is unclear what exactly this means. Will the page be updated continuously in the lead-up to the launch of the OnePlus Nord? Or will all only be revealed upon the launch of the device? Only time will tell.