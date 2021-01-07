OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 headed to the US

OnePlus’ Nord series is their new budget line, with the Nord 10 5G and N100 releasing in Europe back in October. Now, those devices are headed to North America through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. Here’s what you need to know about the phones and when you can get your hands on them.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a phone with a 6.49-inch 1080p display at a 90Hz refresh rate. This is powered by a Snapdragon 690 backed up with 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage. For the battery, it has a 4,300mAh capacity that can be topped off with 30W charging.

Move to the back of the phone, and you’ll see a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an eight-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2 megapixel sensors, one macro camera and one depth sensor.

Based on the name, you can also guess that the Nord N10 5G supports 5G connectivity and will be available for $299 USD in the states and $389 CAD in Canada.

OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 is a 4G-only device powered by the Snapdragon 460 with 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storage. The device features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

On the front, you’ll see a 6.52-inch 720p screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Flip to the back, and you’ll see a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras, one being a macro and the other being a depth sensor.

The OnePlus Nord N100 will run $179 USD or $239 CAD.

Both devices feature Oxygen OS powered by Android 10 and will receive one major update to Android 11. These devices will be released on January 15.

