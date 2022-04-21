T-Mobile and its prepaid brand, Metro by T-Mobile, will soon offer the OnePlus Nord N20 5G as part of their entry-level phone lineups.

Available Thursday April 28th, the phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Should one need more space for media and files, the microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB. The 4,500mAh battery should be sufficient enough for about two days of usage; it supports 33W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Nord N20 5G houses a 64-megapixel main camera with monochrome lens and macro lens.

Powered by Android 11, the handset runs OxygenOS, which is more or less a clean version of Android with extra customization options.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleMotorola bolsters mid-range phones with 5G support
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.