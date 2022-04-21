T-Mobile and its prepaid brand, Metro by T-Mobile, will soon offer the OnePlus Nord N20 5G as part of their entry-level phone lineups.

Available Thursday April 28th, the phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Should one need more space for media and files, the microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB. The 4,500mAh battery should be sufficient enough for about two days of usage; it supports 33W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Nord N20 5G houses a 64-megapixel main camera with monochrome lens and macro lens.

Powered by Android 11, the handset runs OxygenOS, which is more or less a clean version of Android with extra customization options.