OnePlus makes some popular and quality products. Now you can get them at a discount. Whether you are shopping for the holiday season or for yourself, there are deals for everyone.

Read carefully as the dates and timing of these OnePlus deals differ depending on the device.

The OnePlus deals

From now until October 9 or October 24 through October 30, you can the OnePlus N20 for $249. In addition to the $50 off the phone, you will also get 80% off the Nord Buds with your purchase.

Now through October 16, you can free Buds Z2 with the purchase of a OnePlus 10T.

Now through October 30, you get a free case and 50% off the Buds Pro or Buds Z2 with the purchase of the OnePlus 10Pro.

From October 10 through October 23, you can get 80% off the Nord Buds with the purchase of a OnePlus N20 for $299.

On October 10, October 17, October 21, or October 24 through October 26, OnePlus will give you free Buds Pro earbuds and a case with the purchase of a OnePlus 10Pro 12GB or $100 off the OnePlus 10Pro 8GB.

If you need some help, you can check out our review of the OnePlus 10T and the Buds Z2. Happy shopping everyone.