January is here and OnePlus has announced amazing offers as part of efforts to thrill customers at the beginning of the year. This means the company is prepared to offer huge sales throughout the month.

These huge offers are taking place in the United States, so if you’re thinking of saving while buying, here’s a big chance for you to do so.

Till January 15

Buyers can have $200 off when they purchase OnePlus 10 Pro the 128GB variant. That is, they can purchase the device for as low as $599. For OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB variant, they get $70 off, purchasing it for only $799.

The OnePlus Nord N20, another fan favorite sells only for $229, meaning that buyers get $70 off when they purchase.

January 16 – 22

During the period of January 16 to 22, users are able to buy OnePlus 10 256GB and get free Buds Z2 with the purchase. They can also get Nord N20 for $209 when they purchase, and Nord 200 for $149.

See Also: OnePlus 10T review

Additionally, users can get $100 off OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB ($549) and OnePlus 10T 256GB ($649). OnePlus Nord N200 can be purchased at $50 off, selling for only $189 at the stipulated period.

January 23 – 31

Furthermore, users can get $200 off when they purchase OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB, at only $599. Both 10Pro 256GB and Nord N20 have $70 off the price tag and are selling for $799 and $229 respectively. However, both the 10T 5G 128GB and the 10T 256GB can be bought for $100 off the price at $549 and $649 respectively. There’s $50 off Nord N200 and it sells for only $189.

What these offers mean for you

People have enjoyed the avalanche of sales during the holiday period. That doesn’t mean that you can’t find great deals out there after December 2022 has rolled by. Take note that at reduced prices you can enjoy OnePlus’ best products. It’s a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to replace his or her current phone.