Earlier this year, OnePlus unveiled its first-ever OnePlus Pad Android flagship tablet along with OnePlus 11 (review) smartphone. The brand’s first tablet comes with flagship features such as MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset, a unified metal body with a Cambered frame design, a 2.5D round edge, and whole much more. The tablet is now official in India and the firm officially revealed the pricing of the OnePlus Pad tablet for the Indian market. 

The OnePlus Pad comes in two variant options in India- the base 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at ₹37,999 (~$461), and the higher end 12GB + 256GB variant retails at ₹39,999 (~$486). The tablet will sell in a sole Halo Green Color option in India. It will go for pre-order starting from April 28 and will go on sale from May 2nd via Amazon and OnePlus’ official website. 

OnePlus Pad pre-orders will start on April 10 with amazing gift

The tablet sports an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 144Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of optics, you get a single 13MP rear camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. Just like every premium segment tablet, the tablet also has a stylus and magnetic keyboard support.

OnePlus Pad tablet announcement

The device is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, under the hood. Unfortunately, there’s no SD card slot, so you can’t expand storage.

OnePlus Pad tablet announcement

The tablet is backed by a massive 9,510mAh battery with support of 67W fast charging support. It runs on Andriod 13 based on OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus Pad has arrived for review and we are so excited about this. Stay tuned with us to find out if it’s worth purchasing. On paper, the tablet holds solid specs and it will be more interesting to see how it performs in real life. 

