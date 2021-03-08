OnePlus on Monday announced it has tapped Hasselblad to help co-develop the camera systems in its upcoming phones.

The deal, which sees OnePlus investing some $150 million in the camera brand, is a three-year strategic plan. The first phone to see the new camera system will be the OnePlus 9, which is officially scheduled for March 23.

Hasselblad brings quite a bit to the table for OnePlus phones, including more authentic and natural color. The new solution is called Natural Color Calibration and saw OnePlus redevelop its own calibration algorithms and then map to Hasselblad’s color.

Beyond natural color, the collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad will extend to custom hardware development in the future. We will work closely together on custom lenses, sensor calibration and other areas to continuing perfecting the system.

OnePlus is expected to introduce its newest phone series, the OnePlus 9, at a product launch on March 23.